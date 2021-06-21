Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,732 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.26% of Webster Financial worth $12,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 73,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBS. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $52.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.46. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.55%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.