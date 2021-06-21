AllSafe (ASAFE) Market Cap Reaches $214,992.16

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 21st. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 28% against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $214,992.16 and approximately $7.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00053016 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000607 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001314 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 139.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

