Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.9% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $31.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,434.10. The company had a trading volume of 30,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,695. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,332.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,455.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

