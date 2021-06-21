Alpine Global Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,981,000 after buying an additional 117,730 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 66,697 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 492,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,579,000. 50.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 496,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,073.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.92. 31,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,904. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $260.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.84. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $7.94.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 275.08% and a negative net margin of 302.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XERS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.