Alpine Global Management LLC Has $8.08 Million Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 189.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,230 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,730 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $8,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 1.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,869 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 8.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 5.7% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 96.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX traded down $3.39 on Monday, reaching $128.53. 15,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.52. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.41 and a 12 month high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

