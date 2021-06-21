Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $2.66 Million in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 272,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new position in Far Peak Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,350,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,688,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,579,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,395,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Far Peak Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FPAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 759,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,980. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.82.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

