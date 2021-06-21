Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New Investment in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 153,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,850,000. IHS Markit accounts for approximately 1.4% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at about $339,370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 70.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,302 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,270 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,096,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 421.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,297,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,611,000 after buying an additional 1,049,106 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE INFO traded up $1.27 on Monday, hitting $109.46. The stock had a trading volume of 17,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,750. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $70.77 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.74 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.83.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.23.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

