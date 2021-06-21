Alpine Global Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,265,841 Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,265,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,975,000. Change Healthcare comprises approximately 2.7% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Alpine Global Management LLC owned 0.41% of Change Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHNG. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 17,982 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 515,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,903,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,342,000 after buying an additional 173,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 394.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,746. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Change Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -68.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.50.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $855.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.30 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

