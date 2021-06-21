Alpine Global Management LLC Takes Position in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 496,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPL. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the first quarter worth $160,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the first quarter worth $1,474,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the first quarter worth $60,000. 55.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASPL stock remained flat at $$10.00 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,140. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98. Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $11.75.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

