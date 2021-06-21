AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on AltaGas from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC upped their price target on AltaGas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AltaGas from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on AltaGas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ATGFF opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24. AltaGas has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $21.06.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.