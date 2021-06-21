Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Raised to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has $43.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered Altice USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altice USA from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Shares of ATUS opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.44.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Altice USA will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $108,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,595.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Stewart sold 12,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $477,338.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,473,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,428,097.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,577,734 shares of company stock worth $95,732,270 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

