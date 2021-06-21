Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,915 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.6% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $132,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.1% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 35,343 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $109,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 49.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.1% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 68,335 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $211,434,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,486.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,308.51. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,630.08 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

