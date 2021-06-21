Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,715,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174,562 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.41% of Ambev worth $177,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,908,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,959,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577,902 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 6.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,689,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,817,000 after purchasing an additional 508,239 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 6.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the period. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABEV shares. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.60 price objective on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ambev presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.80.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $3.69 on Monday. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27. The company has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

