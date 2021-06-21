AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CMO Stephen A. Colanero Sells 2,495 Shares

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $151,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,559,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AMC Entertainment stock traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.69. 183,843,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,777,672. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $72.62. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.44.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. The firm’s revenue was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 281.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Loop Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

