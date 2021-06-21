AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Up to $59.26

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $59.26, but opened at $60.90. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $60.64, with a volume of 623,288 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.21.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,676.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,667.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 323,324 shares of company stock valued at $8,136,687. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 281.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 207.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

