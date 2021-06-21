AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 23.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 282.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 144.8% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 33,174 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at $244,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AMC Networks news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,325,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,068,165.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,740,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $61.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $83.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.90.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 63.69% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

