American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of American National Bankshares worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American National Bankshares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 799,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,967,000 after purchasing an additional 34,624 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American National Bankshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

Shares of American National Bankshares stock opened at $32.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.30. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $28.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 39.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMNB. Zacks Investment Research raised American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American National Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.