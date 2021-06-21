American National Insurance Co. Cuts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

American National Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 8,443.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 68,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,522,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,071,000 after purchasing an additional 54,353 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

PEP traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.95. 170,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,432,924. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.05 and a 1 year high of $149.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.