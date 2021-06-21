American National Insurance Co. Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

American National Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 1.1% of American National Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $26,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.7% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.9% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.4% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 338,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,273,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 13,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.6% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,631,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,053,725.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $282.74. The company had a trading volume of 336,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,277,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.14 billion, a PE ratio of 64.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.29 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.86.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

