American National Insurance Co. Makes New $7.99 Million Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

American National Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 36,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,994,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth $1,119,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 19.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 548,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,964,000 after purchasing an additional 19,467 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 89.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 233,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,387,000 after purchasing an additional 109,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Okta by 235.8% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 51,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 36,048 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $366,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,058.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,108 shares of company stock valued at $6,561,357 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Okta stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $237.21. 37,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,147. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.87. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of -97.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.05 and a 12 month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.35.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.