American National Insurance Co. Reduces Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

American National Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $13,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock traded up $5.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $374.98. 14,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,410. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANTM. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.89.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.