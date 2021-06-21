American National Insurance Co. Sells 150 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

American National Insurance Co. cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,970 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 0.7% of American National Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $18,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,963 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $244,728,611.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at $452,198,120.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,397,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,821,147 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

WMT traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.29. The company had a trading volume of 181,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,627,897. The company has a market cap of $381.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.02 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.