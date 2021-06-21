American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Acquires New Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 124,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 25,755 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,801,000 after purchasing an additional 367,715 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 483,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMB. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.62. 59,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,404,680. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.68. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

