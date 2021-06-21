American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Has $578,000 Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. reduced its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,274,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $3,705,221.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

DISCA stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.29. 396,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,496,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DISCA. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.