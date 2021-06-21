American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Purchases New Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 623 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SHOP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,397.85.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $61.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,528.75. 116,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,496. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,198.45. The company has a market cap of $190.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.71, a PEG ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

