American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Sells 485 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $261.32. The stock had a trading volume of 41,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,262. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $186.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $261.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,761. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.93.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

