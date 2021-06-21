American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) President Sells $707,282.45 in Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) President H Allan Dow sold 28,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $707,282.45. Following the transaction, the president now owns 110,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AMSWA traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.20. 373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.38 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85. American Software, Inc. has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $28.45.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

AMSWA has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Software in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 208.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Software by 77.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

