American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 328,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $49,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK traded up $2.92 on Monday, hitting $160.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,149. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $120.67 and a one year high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.09.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

