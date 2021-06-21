AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.14 Billion

Analysts expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to post sales of $51.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $53.04 billion. AmerisourceBergen posted sales of $45.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year sales of $211.85 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $223.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $212.86 billion to $238.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $114.42 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $125.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,062,993.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.82, for a total transaction of $1,518,994.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,984,411.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,274 shares of company stock valued at $11,240,737 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $980,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 532.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,828,000 after buying an additional 15,355 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

