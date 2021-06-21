Analysts Anticipate CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CarLotz’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CarLotz.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million.

LOTZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

LOTZ traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 111,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,172,495. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18. CarLotz has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a current ratio of 10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $659.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOTZ. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $587,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,947,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

