Analysts Anticipate First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $131.27 Million

Analysts expect that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will announce $131.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $135.00 million and the lowest is $125.90 million. First Merchants reported sales of $119.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year sales of $519.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $503.70 million to $531.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $516.73 million, with estimates ranging from $511.30 million to $519.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.87 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.18%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

In related news, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $50,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $366,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,162,000 after purchasing an additional 134,419 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 126.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 13,358 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 67,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 18,926 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 2.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $41.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.01. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $50.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.34%.

First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

