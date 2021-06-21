Analysts Anticipate PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.08 Million

Analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will post $20.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.82 million. PennantPark Investment reported sales of $25.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year sales of $79.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.37 million to $80.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $92.49 million, with estimates ranging from $86.09 million to $96.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PennantPark Investment.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 159.18% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNNT. TheStreet downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

PNNT stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,491. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $461.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNNT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,066,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 132,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Investment (PNNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.