Analysts Anticipate Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) to report earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Replimune Group posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($1.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 878,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,940,106.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 50.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in Replimune Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,118,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,647,000 after buying an additional 124,813 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Replimune Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,078,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,917,000 after buying an additional 452,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Replimune Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,217,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,655,000 after buying an additional 41,327 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,401,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,766,000 after purchasing an additional 191,319 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,506,000 after purchasing an additional 88,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REPL opened at $35.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 33.25, a quick ratio of 33.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $54.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.22.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

