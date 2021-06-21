Analysts Anticipate SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to post sales of $91.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.50 million and the lowest is $91.00 million. SPS Commerce posted sales of $75.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year sales of $371.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $367.69 million to $373.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $412.21 million, with estimates ranging from $410.30 million to $417.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.79 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.60.

Shares of SPSC traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $99.52. 1,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,791. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.54 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.99. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $69.39 and a one year high of $118.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in SPS Commerce by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 219.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

