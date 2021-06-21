Analysts Expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $399.76 Million

Brokerages expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to post sales of $399.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $415.40 million and the lowest is $390.77 million. Conn’s posted sales of $366.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.89) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CONN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of CONN stock opened at $25.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $752.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.61.

In other news, major shareholder Snow Lake Holdings, Inc. sold 998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $28,223.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,506.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stephens Harriet Calhoun Trust sold 1,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $44,573.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,123 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,018. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 9,410.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter worth $151,000. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conn’s (CONN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.