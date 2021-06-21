Analysts Expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to Post $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will announce earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. NIKE reported earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.20.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of NIKE by 85.4% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $128.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. NIKE has a 12-month low of $93.57 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $202.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

