Analysts Expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to announce $53.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.00 million to $53.90 million. STAAR Surgical reported sales of $35.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year sales of $216.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $277.10 million, with estimates ranging from $255.40 million to $298.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.06. The stock had a trading volume of 20,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 661.30 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.25. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 20,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $2,693,997.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 11,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.72, for a total value of $1,456,214.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,887,947.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 315,775 shares of company stock valued at $41,310,159. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. THB Asset Management lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 13,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

