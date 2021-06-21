Analysts Expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yext’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.06). Yext also reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

YEXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.64.

Shares of YEXT opened at $14.00 on Monday. Yext has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72.

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $42,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,856.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 75,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,131,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,046,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,734,284.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,840 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in Yext in the 1st quarter valued at about $869,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in Yext by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 193,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 122,972 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Yext by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 232,810 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

