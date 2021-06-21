Analysts Issue Forecasts for CureVac’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CureVac in a report released on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.15) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.43). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CureVac’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.34) EPS.

CVAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on CureVac in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CureVac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CureVac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

CureVac stock opened at $61.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.34. CureVac has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $151.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CureVac during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,107,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at about $810,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in CureVac by 12.2% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at about $885,000. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

