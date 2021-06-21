Analysts Set Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Target Price at $257.10

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $257.10.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3,036.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Amgen by 4,644.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,616,000 after buying an additional 952,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.33. The company had a trading volume of 53,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,499. Amgen has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $138.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.21.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

