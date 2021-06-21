Analysts Set CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Target Price at $11.18

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

CBAY traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $4.73. 34,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,453. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $9.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $326.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.24.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

