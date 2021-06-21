Analysts Set Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Price Target at $24.14

Shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XENT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Intersect ENT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENT. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT in the first quarter valued at $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Intersect ENT by 21.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.62. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 87.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.97%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

