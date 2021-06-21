Analysts Set Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) Price Target at €119.00

Shares of Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €119.00 ($140.00).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIX2 shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of SIX2 stock opened at €118.80 ($139.76) on Friday. Sixt has a 12 month low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 12 month high of €132.60 ($156.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is €119.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -167.80.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

