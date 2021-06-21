Analysts Set The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Target Price at $80.10

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.10.

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 30,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $6,974,177.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,365,822.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,026,235 shares of company stock valued at $318,310,923. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,297,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,123 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,322,000 after purchasing an additional 307,477 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,198,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,929,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $740,026,000 after purchasing an additional 552,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $96.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $99.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.89.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

