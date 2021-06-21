Analyzing MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) and Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) and Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Blue Apron, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83 Blue Apron 0 1 1 0 2.50

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has a consensus price target of $38.67, indicating a potential upside of 25.62%. Blue Apron has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 146.39%. Given Blue Apron’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Apron is more favorable than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Blue Apron’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $497.22 million 5.31 $7.02 million N/A N/A Blue Apron $460.61 million 0.16 -$46.15 million ($3.06) -1.36

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Apron.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.3% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of Blue Apron shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of Blue Apron shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Blue Apron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. N/A N/A N/A Blue Apron -8.54% -68.94% -19.24%

Summary

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. beats Blue Apron on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb. It serves college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters. The company offers its services through order selections on Website or mobile application primarily in the United States. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

