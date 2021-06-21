Analyzing Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) & Five Point (NYSE:FPH)

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) and Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Five Point and Video River Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Point 9.26% 0.78% 0.50% Video River Networks 25.44% 380.39% 44.53%

This table compares Five Point and Video River Networks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Point $153.62 million 7.75 -$430,000.00 ($0.01) -804.00 Video River Networks $1.63 million 6.39 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

Video River Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Five Point.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Five Point and Video River Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Point 0 0 0 0 N/A Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Five Point shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Five Point shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Five Point has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Video River Networks has a beta of -0.86, indicating that its share price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Five Point beats Video River Networks on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, designs and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016. Five Point Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Video River Networks

Video River Networks, Inc., a technology holding company, operates and manages a portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics asset businesses and operations in North America. The company's target portfolio businesses and assets include operations that design, manufacture, install, and sell power controls, battery and wireless technologies, residential utility meters and remotes, and mission-critical devices. It also holds interests in companies, which designs and builds all-electric SOLO, Tofino all-electric sport coupe products, electric components, drivetrains, and zero-emissions vehicles. The company was formerly known as Nighthawk Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Video River Networks, Inc. in March 2011. Video River Networks, Inc. is based in Torrance, California.

