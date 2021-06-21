Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Dawson James

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Dawson James from $19.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Dawson James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AVXL. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

AVXL stock traded up $3.06 on Monday, reaching $25.20. The company had a trading volume of 180,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,416. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,696,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $438,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVXL. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 299.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

