Andrew Hykes Sells 7,999 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 7,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total value of $738,227.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,892,778.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Hykes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $91,501.41.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.77, for a total value of $744,930.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $928,620.00.

Shares of NARI traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.65. The stock had a trading volume of 24,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,163. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.47. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.59 and a 12-month high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NARI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inari Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

