Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Shares Up 7.1%

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) shares shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.81 and last traded at $42.81. 1,625 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 131,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.99.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $616.65 million, a PE ratio of -22.72, a PEG ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.21.
In other Anika Therapeutics news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,849,000 after purchasing an additional 108,873 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after buying an additional 66,236 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.
Anika Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANIK)
Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.
Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.