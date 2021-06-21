Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Shares Up 7.1%

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) shares shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.81 and last traded at $42.81. 1,625 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 131,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $616.65 million, a PE ratio of -22.72, a PEG ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.39 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,849,000 after purchasing an additional 108,873 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after buying an additional 66,236 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

