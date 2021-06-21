Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Shares Gap Down to $93.45

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $93.45, but opened at $91.51. Annovis Bio shares last traded at $91.08, with a volume of 290 shares traded.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the first quarter worth $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the first quarter worth $222,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the first quarter worth $250,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. 12.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

